Fairmount Police Dog Dies in Patrol Car, Officer Resigns

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A police dog has died in the back of a patrol car, and an officer has resigned.
On Sept. 10, Fairmount Police Department K-9 Zeusz died in the back of Officer Kyle Vincent’s patrol car, Zeusz’s partner.
According to a news release issued Thursday, Vincent was placed on administrative leave, and later resigned Sept. 12 from Fairmount Police Department. It is not immediately known how long Vincent has been with the department.
Zeusz was taken in at Comfort Veterinary Hospital in Marion for an autopsy. Indiana State Police began investigating the case Sept. 11.
Fairmount Police Marshal Richard Dollar says no pictures of the former officer or dog were available Thursday.
Fairmount is a town of 2,600 people that’s a 90-minute drive northeast of downtown Indiana.
