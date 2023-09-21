US Marshals Service Offering $10,000 To Anyone Who Can Help Find Kevin Mason

INDIANAPOLIS–The U.S Marshals Service is now offering $10,000 to anyone who can provide significant information that will lead to the arrest of Kevin Mason, a murder suspect who has been on the run after being accidentally set free because of a clerical error.

“We launched in excess of 100 police officers throughout Indianapolis Wednesday night that would include the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Beech Grove Police Department, Speedway Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and IMPD,” said Colonel James Martin with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in a news briefing Thursday afternoon.

Martin says they are pursuing multiple leads.

“We are pursuing those within Indianapolis and outside of Indianapolis. That has led to parallel investigations currently underway within other cities,” said Martin.

Martin delivered a message to anyone who may be helping Mason evade capture.

“We’re going to be very aggressive in pursuing you. We will find you. We will criminally charge you, just as we did Desiree Oliver,” said Martin.

Police believe Oliver is Mason’s girlfriend who gave him a ride after he was accidentally let go. They also think he bought him supplies and is giving him money. She was arrested Wednesday.

Mason was wanted on three warrants from Minnesota. One of those was for a murder that police say happened in Minneapolis in 2021.

“Authorities in Minnesota waived extradition on one warrant which may have helped contribute to the Indianapolis release. The two other warrants were closed in error as duplicates,” said a Marion County Sheriff’s Office release earlier this week.

Two clerks have been fired from the MCSO so far.

Mason is a 5’9” black man who weighs approximately 205 pounds with a cross tattoo under his right eye and “SUB” tattooed on his chest. He also has a neck tattoo.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Mason is also encouraged to turn himself in through a Safe Surrender program by calling 317-327-SAFE (7233).

If you see Mason, you should call the police immediately.