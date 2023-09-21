Court Docs: Woman Who Stabbed Baby in Indy Meant to Stab Dog over Chicken Sandwich

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say the woman charged with stabbing her niece at a Days Inn meant to stab the family dog who stole her Burger King chicken sandwich. Sharon Key was charged with criminal recklessness.
Key told police that she chased the dog with a knife and attempted to stab it when it leaped onto the bed. Officers say Key stabbed the baby in the neck. The infant was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. IMPD has reported that the baby is expected to recover.
The incident happened at the Days Inn in the 8300 block of Craig Street.
Cops say Key was found hiding near a bush outside the hotel.
