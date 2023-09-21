Listen Live
Lawrence Traffic Collision Leaves Multiple Victims, Including Four Children

According to scanner traffic, five people are in critical condition. 

Published on September 21, 2023

Police lights and crime scene tape.

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

LAWRENCE — At least seven people, including four children, were hurt after a crash on Pendleton Pike south of Sunnyside Road.

 

According to scanner traffic, five people are in critical condition.

 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

