Listen Live
Local News

MCSO: Kevin Mason Still Missing, Girlfriend Arrested

Published on September 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Desiree Oliver Mugshot

Source: Marion County Sheriff’s Office / marion county sheriff’s office

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in relation to yesterday’s escape of Kevin Mason, a man wanted for homicide.

Police arrested Desiree Oliver who they believe picked up Mason from the jail on September 13th. Oliver made multiple stops including a Walmart for Men’s underwear and to acquire a new cell-phone. Police say this is behavior often associated with aiding a criminal.

Some time after the materials were gathered Mason got out of the car. Police have several homes under surveillance right now that they believe might be hiding Mason or would have information leading to his capture.

Below is audio from the press conference from 3:30 p.m. today.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close