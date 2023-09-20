MCSO: Kevin Mason Still Missing, Girlfriend Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in relation to yesterday’s escape of Kevin Mason, a man wanted for homicide.

Police arrested Desiree Oliver who they believe picked up Mason from the jail on September 13th. Oliver made multiple stops including a Walmart for Men’s underwear and to acquire a new cell-phone. Police say this is behavior often associated with aiding a criminal.

Some time after the materials were gathered Mason got out of the car. Police have several homes under surveillance right now that they believe might be hiding Mason or would have information leading to his capture.

Below is audio from the press conference from 3:30 p.m. today.