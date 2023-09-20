Two People Were Stabbed in Richmond, One Man Arrested

Two People Were Stabbed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind.–Two people were stabbed in Richmond early Wednesday and one person was arrested.

The Richmond Police Department says they were called to North Street at around 2 am and found the two people with stab wounds.

They later identified those victims as 26-year-old Tyshawn Cochran and 43-year-old Melissa Darling. Both of them were taken to hospitals.

Investigators believe the man responsible for the stabbing was 25-year-old Stephen Centers. Centers was taken to the Wayne County Jail. He’s been charged with battery with a deadly weapon, which is a level 5 felony.

If you have any information on this, you’re asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.