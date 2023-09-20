Rep. Victoria Spartz Disagrees with House Speaker McCarthy on How to Handle Spending

WASHINGTON–Congress is trying to avoid a government shutdown. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wants to pass a short-term spending plan that would extend the deadline past September 30th, but Indiana Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz says that’s not the right way to do it.

“September 30th didn’t move on the calendar. We knew about this date. Under Republican leadership, we increased the amount of unauthorized spending. We don’t have our appropriations done,” said Spartz in an interview this week on Tony Katz Today.

Spartz says it’s fine to spend money on certain issues.

“But if we do that, then where do you cut? Where are cutting spending?”, Spartz asked.

Spartz says the United States of America is borrowing about $5 billion per day.

“We are going to spend more on paying interest to China than our National Defense very soon,” said Spartz.

McCarthy claims the only way to cut spending is to pass bills which allow the government to keep running, which he said are the “most conservative bills going forward.”

Earlier this week, Spartz said McCarthy is weak and not showing leadership in dealing with the budget. McCarthy clapped back by saying the following:

“If Victoria is concerned about fighting stronger I wish she would run again and not quit. I mean, I’m not quitting. I’m going to continue work for the American public,” said McCarthy.

Spartz, who lives in Noblesville, was reelected in 2022 to her second term representing Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. She was first elected to Congress in 2020. Earlier in 2023, Spartz announced that she wouldn’t be running for any office in 2024.

Indiana’s 5th Congressional District makes up the north side of Indianapolis as well as its eastern and northern suburbs, including Marion, Carmel, Anderson, Noblesville, Fishers, and parts of Kokomo.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” McCarthy said if he is removed, then that would shutdown the House and stop the impeachment inquiry against President Biden. Florida Republican Matt Gaetz said he would bring forward a motion to remove the Speaker unless he meets conservative demands on spending cuts and policy reforms.