Baby Girl Stabbed At North Side Hotel

INDIANAPOLIS — A baby girl was stabbed late Tuesday night on the north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro Police is investigating. Officers were sent to the Days Inn on Craig Street near 82nd Street and I-69 just before 11 p.m. When they got there they found a baby girl with stab wounds in one of the rooms.

The child was taken to the hospital in bad shape. IMPD said early Wednesday morning that she was in “serious condition” but considered stable.

So far no arrests have been made in the incident, but they do have a suspect.

IMPD Ofc. William Young says calls involving children are always difficult.

“All of our officers, you hear that come across the radio, your heart drops,” Young said. “You want to get here as soon as you can. A lot of our officers, paramedics, fire, they have children who are infants. So you can imagine when they arrive, what our officers go through, paramedics, fire, what they go through on a day-in day-out basis. I can’t speak to the work these officers and firemen do every single day.”