Marion County Sheriff’s Office Needs Help Finding Murder Suspect

INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a murder suspect who they say was accidentally let go from the Adult Detention Center (ADC) on Sept. 13.

“Due to faulty records review by civilian staff, Mason was mistakenly released from the Adult Detention Center (ADC) on September 13, 2023. An internal investigation is being conducted within MCSO to determine if any possible policy or procedural violations occurred. On September 15, 2023, one MCSO employee was terminated in relation to the investigation,” said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Mason was wanted on three Minnesota warrants. One of those was for a murder that police say happened in Minneapolis in 2021.

“Authorities in Minnesota waived extradition on one warrant which may have helped contribute to the Indianapolis release. The two other warrants were closed in error as duplicates,” the released continued.

Mason is a 5’9” black man who weighs approximately 205 pounds with a cross tattoo under his left eye and “SUB” tattooed on his chest. He also has a neck tattoo.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Mason is also encouraged to turn himself in through a Safe Surrender program by calling 317-327-SAFE (7233).

If you see Mason, you should call the police immediately.