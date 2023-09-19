Marion County Sheriff’s Office Needs Help Finding Murder Suspect
INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a murder suspect who they say was accidentally let go from the Adult Detention Center (ADC) on Sept. 13.
“Due to faulty records review by civilian staff, Mason was mistakenly released from the Adult Detention Center (ADC) on September 13, 2023. An internal investigation is being conducted within MCSO to determine if any possible policy or procedural violations occurred. On September 15, 2023, one MCSO employee was terminated in relation to the investigation,” said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
Mason was wanted on three Minnesota warrants. One of those was for a murder that police say happened in Minneapolis in 2021.
“Authorities in Minnesota waived extradition on one warrant which may have helped contribute to the Indianapolis release. The two other warrants were closed in error as duplicates,” the released continued.
Mason is a 5’9” black man who weighs approximately 205 pounds with a cross tattoo under his left eye and “SUB” tattooed on his chest. He also has a neck tattoo.
If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Mason is also encouraged to turn himself in through a Safe Surrender program by calling 317-327-SAFE (7233).
If you see Mason, you should call the police immediately.
-
Dr. Stokes Resigns as Superintendent from Hamilton Southeastern
-
Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail
-
Accused Delphi Killer Defense Claims Killings Were Part of Nordic Ritual
-
First Lady of Indianapolis, Stephanie Hogsett, Files for Divorce from Mayor Joe Hogsett
-
Why Dr. Stokes Resigned from Hamilton Southeastern
-
Jury Convicts Student of Attempted Murder at North Central High School
-
"Obviously, a lot of details to clean up." Colts Head Coach Talks Loss, Richardson's Health
-
George Strait, Chris Stapleton Coming to Indianapolis for Stadium Tour