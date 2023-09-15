Listen Live
NEEDTOBREATHE to Perform in Indianapolis Next Year

Published on September 15, 2023

NEEDTOBREATHE In Concert - Nashville, TN

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Award-winning band NEEDTOBREATHE has released its newest album, CAVES, and will be celebrating this release on a world tour, which will include a stop in Indianapolis next year.

NEEDTOBREATHE’s music is known for blending genres, including alternative, rock, pop, and spiritual.  The group has also recorded with artists such as Gavin DeGraw, Lauren Daigle, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce.

Judah & The Lion will be touring with NEEDTOBREATHE.  The two bands collaborated on CAVES with the song “Dreams.”

You can catch The CAVES World Tour on May 22nd, 2024, at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.  Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 22nd, at 10 a.m.

Learn more about NEEDTOBREATHE, and get tickets for upcoming performances, here.

One Republic Performs At Shoreline Amphitheatre

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

