Vanessa Green Sinders Becomes First Female President of Indiana Chamber

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is entering a new era as it prepares to welcome its first female President. Vanessa Green Sinders, an experienced policy strategist and former Fortune 100 company leader, will take over as President and CEO after Kevin Brinegar’s retirement in January 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Indy Politics, Green Sinders expressed her excitement about the immense potential she sees in Indiana. “What I like about Indiana is the breadth and depth of resources, companies, expertise, and initiatives underway,” she shared. “When you think about the state’s commitment to and work underway on programs around advanced manufacturing, innovation, next-generation agriculture, all the university support and engagement – some so many great people do so many great things.”

The board of directors approved her hire in a meeting on Thursday morning. Sinders will assume her role as president and CEO-elect on October 16th and officially take over on January 5th, after Brinegar’s retirement.

Sinders is a resident of Indianapolis and has extensive experience as a policy strategist and leader of a Fortune 100 company. Before her current role, she served as Charter Communications and Spectrum’s Senior Vice President for Government Affairs. Also, she worked as a department head for Government Affairs at the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

Sinders has also worked with elected officials in Washington D.C., including a stint as the Chief of Staff for Scott Brown, the former U.S. Senator from Massachusetts.

Recently, she moved to Indiana with her husband and two sons and started her firm, Green Sanders Consulting, which specializes in crisis management and coaching services.

She added that she hopes the Chamber can play a role in communicating and promoting all of the positive things people in Indianapolis can do to improve the quality of their lives.

“Continuing to think creatively about different resources, places, entertainment options, academic institutions,” she said. “Young people are moving to places and finding jobs, and they want to make sure they are a diversity of resources and amenities available to them.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is a crucial entity in Indiana’s business sector, working towards promoting pro-business policies, building networking and development opportunities, offering education, supporting economic growth, and