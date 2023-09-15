Listen Live
Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 3 Bets!

Published on September 15, 2023

It’s Week 3 of NCAA Football and Week 2 of the NFL.

This week, Hammer and Scott go head to head in a college game.

Jason Hammer, comedian Scott Long and professional handicappers David Stephanoff and Alan Cashman have some picks for Week 3 of college football and a few NFL plays as well.

Check out the picks and good luck!

NOTE: Lines as of Friday morning

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/

ALAN CASHMAN- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to Alan at https://thecashmanwins.com/

DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only and if you have a gambling problem call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

