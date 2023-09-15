Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 3 Bets!

It’s Week 3 of NCAA Football and Week 2 of the NFL.
This week, Hammer and Scott go head to head in a college game.
Check out the picks and good luck!
HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”
Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel
SCOTT LONG- Comedian
Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/
DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/
ALAN CASHMAN- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to Alan at https://thecashmanwins.com/
DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only and if you have a gambling problem call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
-
Famous Lafayette Restaurant Will Stay Closed Friday
-
Anne Hathaway is the New Republican Party Leader in Indiana
-
Transgender Child Molestation Suspect Found Dead at Johnson County Jail
-
Dr. Stokes Resigns as Superintendent from Hamilton Southeastern
-
Jury Convicts Student of Attempted Murder at North Central High School
-
"Obviously, a lot of details to clean up." Colts Head Coach Talks Loss, Richardson's Health
-
George Strait, Chris Stapleton Coming to Indianapolis for Stadium Tour
-
Why Dr. Stokes Resigned from Hamilton Southeastern