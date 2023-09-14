NFL Week 2 Picks

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us, with no shortage of intriguing matchups.

For Colts fans, there is yet another game against a divisional opponent, this time the Houston Texans. This game will be the first matchup between 2nd overall pick C.J Stroud, and 4th overall pick Anthony Richardson. Both teams lost in Week 1, though the Texans struggled more against the Ravens than the Colts did against the Jaguars.

Speaking of the Jaguars, they get a rematch against the team that ended their season in the divisional round of the playoffs last year in the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are coming off of a difficult loss to the upstart Lions on Opening Night. Star tight end Travis Kelce’s status for the game is still unknown; he missed last week with a hyperextended knee, and his presence was sorely missed by the Chiefs offense.

Finally, following the injury to Aaron Rodgers 4 plays into his Jets debut, all eyes will be on New York as they travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys, who are coming off of a 40-0 beatdown of the Giants. The Jets will look to prove that there is still hope for this season despite the devastating setback to their quarterback.

Here are my picks for Week 2 of the NFL season.

THURSDAY

(0-1) Minnesota Vikings @ (1-0) Philadelphia Eagles: 27-24 Eagles

SUNDAY

(1-0) Green Bay Packers @ (1-0) Atlanta Falcons: 30-14 Packers

(1-0) Las Vegas Raiders @ (0-1) Buffalo Bills: 31-17 Bills

(1-0) Baltimore Ravens @ (0-1) Cincinnati Bengals: 21-20 Bengals

(0-1) Seattle Seahawks @ (1-0) Detroit Lions: 30-16 Lions

(0-1) Indianapolis Colts @ (0-1) Houston Texans: 24-10 Colts

(0-1) Kansas City Chiefs @ (1-0) Jacksonville Jaguars: 31-27 Chiefs

(0-1) Chicago Bears @ (1-0) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 17-16 Bears

(0-1) Los Angeles Chargers @ (0-1) Tennessee Titans: 28-20 Chargers

(0-1) New York Giants @ (0-1) Arizona Cardinals: 28-10 Giants

(1-0) San Francisco 49ers @ (1-0) Los Angeles Rams: 35-20 49ers

(1-0) New York Jets @ (1-0) Dallas Cowboys: 35-13 Cowboys

(1-0) Washington Commanders @ (0-1) Denver Broncos: 20-16 Commanders

(1-0) Miami Dolphins @ (0-1) New England Patriots: 28-25 Dolphins

MONDAY

(1-0) New Orleans Saints @ (0-1) Carolina Panthers: 21-17 Saints

(1-0) Cleveland Browns @ (0-1) Pittsburgh Steelers: 16-13 Browns

Listen below for JMV’s picks for Week 2 of the NFL season, as well as his conversations with Mike Chappell of CBS4 and FOX59 and Ruben Calvillo of the Bleav in Texans podcast, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

The post NFL Week 2 Picks appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

NFL Week 2 Picks was originally published on 1075thefan.com