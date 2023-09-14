Indianapolis Man Sentenced 7 Years for 3D Printing Glock Switches

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis trafficker was sentenced to seven years after police recovered machine gun conversation devices and auto sears that were created from a 3D printer.

Micah Moore, 31, was sentenced to seven years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a machine gun, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

According to court documents, on July 18, 2022, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives issued a search warrant at Moore’s home. Police recovered two machine gun conversion devices in the dining room area.

Officers also recovered three black auto sears that were created to work as machine gun conversion devices if installed on a semi-automatic rifle.

Moore told investigators in an interview that he was making and selling machine gun conversion devices and auto sears using a 3D printer. Moore also stated that he was reselling firearms that he bought from people off the streets.

The DOJ said in a news release that the court documents and evidence presented at the sentencing hearing for Moore revealed that he was also manufacturing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl.

Machinegun conversion devices, sometimes called “Glock switches” or “auto-sears” are devices that convert ordinary semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns.