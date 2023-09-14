Two Rise’n Roll Bakery Locations to Close

INDIANAPOLIS — Donut fans may be disappointed to know that two Rise’n Roll Bakery locations will be closing in the near future.

The company announced Thursday that it will be closing its shops in downtown Indianapolis and Broad Ripple. For downtown Indy fans, Saturday is expected to be the last day of business on East New York Street.

As for why they are closing, it seems the downtown location has not been getting the business it expected, and the Broad Ripple location would be too geographically close to one of the new storefronts.

Some of the Amish bakery’s popular donut flavors include the Cinnamon Caramel Donut and the Crunch Bismark Donut, which features caramel frosting and chunks of toffee candy.

One of the new shops is expected to open in the Nora Shoppes on East 86th Street. Another location could open in Carmel or Westfield.