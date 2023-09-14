Indiana’s Role in UAW Strike Against Detroit’s Big Three Automakers

KOKOMO, IND — The United Auto Workers union is prepared for a “likely” strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers tonight. Union president Shawn Fain has confirmed that there will be no extension of the current contracts with GM, Ford, and Stellantis beyond the 11:59 p.m. expiration time.

The UAW members are currently in a dispute with the companies over issues such as wage hikes, pensions, and job security.

General Motors employs around 6,000 workers in its manufacturing facilities in Indiana. The largest group of employees is based at the Fort Wayne vehicle assembly plant, which produces over 1,300 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks daily.

GM also operates an aluminum die-casting plant in Bedford, a sheet metal stamping plant in Marion, and an electronic components plant stationed in Kokomo. All these facilities are integral to the national negotiation landscape.

Stellantis has 7,000 employees in Indiana, spread across four transmission plants and a casting plant. Three plants are based in Kokomo, while the fourth is located in Tipton.