IFD: Candle Started a Fire That Left Hundreds of People Displaced

INDIANAPOLIS – A fire broke out at The Winterhouse – Circle City Apartments located at 1321 N Meridian St, causing hundreds of people to evacuate. IFD says the fire was started when a woman walked away from a burning candle to check on her laundry. When she came back, her couch was on fire.
IFD says two people were treated for smoke inhalation, and firefighters rescued several cats.
The apartment building had working alarms and a sprinkler system.
The building has 136 units – not at full capacity. Two hundred occupants were displaced the fire, with utilities shut off to the structure. IFD Victims Assistance and the Red Cross are working to provide shelter for residents
