Sen. Mitt Romney Will NOT Run for Reelection

Get ready to clutch your pearls, drop your jaw, gasp as if you didn’t see it coming…GOP. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has announced he will NOT seek reelection in 2024.

The senator made the video announcement Wednesday stating, “At the end of another term I’d be in my mid-80s. Frankly it’s time for a new generation of leaders. While I’m not running for reelection, I’m not retiring from the fight.”

Romney has served one term as Senator of Utah since 2019. Before his term in Senate, Romney was the former governor of Massachusetts who attempted a failed bid to unseat then-President Barack Obama in 2012. He’s made a lot of political enemies within his own party since even before his time in office, to many earning the label of a RINO (Republican in Name Only.)

Former President Donald Trump did not waste a tear, or a second to take to Truth Social to celebrate the news in his all-caps style.

“Fantastic news for America, the great state of Utah, & for the Republican Party. Mitt Romney, sometimes referred to as Pierre Delecto, will not be seeking a second term in the US Senate, where he did not serve with distinction. A big primary fight against him was in the offing, but now that will not be necessary. Congrats to all. Make America Great Again!”

Sen. Romney voted for Trump’s impeachment twice, even after Trump endorsed him in 2018.

Note: ‘Pierre Delecto’ name drop from Trump references Romney’s anonymous Twitter account under that pseudonym.

Hammer believes Romney saw the writing on the wall and his ‘retirement’ is out of convenience.

“What this was, was Romney saw what happened to Liz Cheney. She had her doors completely blown off of her and he didn’t want the humiliation; so he’s just saying ‘I’m not going to run for reelection….okay.”