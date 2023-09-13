Mitt Romney Will Not Seek Re-Election

WASHINGTON — Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney has announced that he will not run for re-election.

Romney told The Washington Post that he will not seek another term, adding that it’s time for a new generation to “step up” and “shape the world they’re going to live in.”

He added that another term would take him into his 80s, and he would be less productive. That being said, he will remain Utah’s senator until January of 2025.

Related Stories Mitt Romney Goes After Pete Buttigieg

Romney is just one of many recent lawmakers to decide against seeking another term in office. Hoosier Senator Mike Braun also made it clear that he will be stepping away from the U.S. Senate at the end of his term and will be looking toward the Indiana Governor’s seat.

Romney was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012.