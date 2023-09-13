Listen Live
Man Arrested for Selling Drugs to Woman Who Overdosed

Published on September 13, 2023

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man has been arrested for dealing drugs to a woman who later overdosed and died.

Indiana State Police announced that 35-year-old Aaron Reynolds was arrested Wednesday morning for dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.

They say he sold drugs to a woman in Lawrence County earlier this year, and she died due to fentanyl toxicity.

Reynolds was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

