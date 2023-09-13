Man Arrested for Selling Drugs to Woman Who Overdosed

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A Bloomington man has been arrested for dealing drugs to a woman who later overdosed and died.
Indiana State Police announced that 35-year-old Aaron Reynolds was arrested Wednesday morning for dealing a controlled substance resulting in death.
They say he sold drugs to a woman in Lawrence County earlier this year, and she died due to fentanyl toxicity.
Reynolds was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
