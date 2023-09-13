Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: Child Involved in an Accident Francis Scott Key School 103

The vehicle's driver that caused the accident fled

Published on September 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a child was involved in an accident at Francis Scott Key School 103.

 

Initially, witnesses thought a car had hit a child and fled the scene. However, upon further investigation, it was discovered that this was not a hit-and-run incident. Instead, the child accidentally became entangled in a cord while exiting a vehicle. The cord was attached to the same vehicle, and the child was dragged a short distance before being freed.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close