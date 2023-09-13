IMPD: Child Involved in an Accident Francis Scott Key School 103

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a child was involved in an accident at Francis Scott Key School 103.
Initially, witnesses thought a car had hit a child and fled the scene. However, upon further investigation, it was discovered that this was not a hit-and-run incident. Instead, the child accidentally became entangled in a cord while exiting a vehicle. The cord was attached to the same vehicle, and the child was dragged a short distance before being freed.
