High School Basketball Coach on Leave, Accused of Punching Student

INDIANAPOLIS — The head varsity coach of the state champion Ben Davis High School boys’ basketball team, Don Carlisle, has been placed on leave following an incident in which he punched a student in the face.

In a statement emailed to WIBC, a spokesperson for Wayne Township Schools says, “The safety and well-being of students and employees is a top priority, and we take misconduct allegations very seriously. Upon learning of this allegation, we immediately reported it to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

“We are fully cooperating with authorities throughout their investigation and will continue to do so. The employee in question is on leave during the investigation. We respect the right to privacy and due process of everyone involved and will refrain from further comment at this time.”