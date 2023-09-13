Listen Live
Local News

High School Basketball Coach on Leave, Accused of Punching Student

We are fully cooperating with authorities throughout their investigation."

Published on September 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Ben Davis High School sign

Source: WISH-TV / other

INDIANAPOLIS — The head varsity coach of the state champion Ben Davis High School boys’ basketball team, Don Carlisle, has been placed on leave following an incident in which he punched a student in the face.

 

In a statement emailed to WIBC, a spokesperson for Wayne Township Schools says, The safety and well-being of students and employees is a top priority, and we take misconduct allegations very seriously. Upon learning of this allegation, we immediately reported it to the Indiana Department of Child Services. 

 

Related Stories

“We are fully cooperating with authorities throughout their investigation and will continue to do so. The employee in question is on leave during the investigation. We respect the right to privacy and due process of everyone involved and will refrain from further comment at this time.” 

RELATED TAGS

Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close