Man Accused Of Stabbing Purdue Roommate Deemed Fit To Stand Trial

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The man accused of murdering his college roommate in a dorm at Purdue University last year is heading to trial.

A judge ordered Ji Min Sha to be transferred to the Tippecanoe County Jail, which means he has been deemed fit to stand trial for the murder of Varun Cheda. Sha is accused of stabbing Cheda to death on October 5th, 2022.

In March, physicians said that Sha met the criteria for schizophrenia and was incompetent to stand trial, and since then has stayed at a mental health institute.

With him now being found competent to move ahead with a murder trial, a hearing, known as a status conference, is set for late September to figure out how to proceed.

Sha faces at least 45 years in prison.

Sha was an international student from South Korea at Purdue University at the time of the murder.