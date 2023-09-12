Harlem Globetrotters to Visit Indiana Next Year

INDIANAPOLIS — If you do not consider yourself a fan of basketball, you may still enjoy seeing the Harlem Globetrotters when they come to Indianapolis next year.

The co-ed team is known for its unique style that blends basketball and performance. Athletes who play each night are listed as “Stars” on the team’s website, and they work to bring energy and excitement to the courts.

Starting in December, the Globetrotters will travel around the United States and beyond on their 2024 World Tour. This tour will feature multiple stops in the Hoosier state, including one in Indianapolis on January 14th.

You can also catch the team in Fort Wayne on January 2nd and Evansville on January 15th. See the complete tour schedule here.

Tickets will go on sale in the near future.

Upcoming Indiana Games:

Fort Wayne – January 2nd, 2024

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Indianapolis – January 14th, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Evansville – January 15th, 2024

Ford Center