Sleepy Joe’s Disastrous Speech in Vietnam: “I’m going to go to bed.”

President Biden delivered a speech that was disastrous, even for Biden standards. The president not only announced it was bedtime in front of the entire world, but was cut-off by his own staff.

After two days at the G20 summit in New Delhi, President Biden gave a press conference in Vietnam on Sunday. Most speeches given by the president contain some confusion, random antidotes, mumbling, but Sunday had all this and more.

One viral moment of the speech centers around Biden’s long-winded comparison to a John Wayne movie scene. He was discussing climate change, pointing fingers to those who claim otherwise “lying, dog-faced pony soldiers.” Apparently, quoting the Hollywood Western actor.

Another noted moment happened after Biden called and answered the five pre-approved reporters. He shuffled some papers, confused, asking his staff if that is it and he is just “following orders.” The Commander in Chief of the free world is just following orders.

And the cherry on top of this disappointing sundae, he announced he’s sleepy before getting cut off by the Press Secretary.

As the president was wrapping up an answer on meeting with world leaders, specifically Russia and China he announced “I tell you what, I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed.”

A follow-up question was asked about the specifics of his conversations with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Biden started to answer, which turned into mumbling. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was then quick to cut him off with a “thank you everybody” and shuffled him off stage.

Hammer says Biden’s speech wasn’t just another jumbled presser, but was truly an embarrassment for the country.