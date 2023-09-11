Man Stabs Co-Worker in Truck Stop Altercation Off State Road 39

CLAYTON — A fight between two co-workers ended with one man stabbing the other to death on Saturday.

Police from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the TA Truck Stop on State Road 39 near I-70 around 5:58 p.m. after receiving report of a stabbing.

Officers say they learned of a fight breaking out between Darin Simpson, 33, of Martinsville and Sebastian Jones, 20, of Monrovia. Mid-fight Jones allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Simpson, who was later taken to an Indianapolis hospital and died from his injuries.

Bystanders were around to witness the altercation take place, with some working to stop the fight and even perform CPR on Simpson as medical services were on their way.

Jones was taken into custody at the truck stop and has been preliminarily charged with murder.