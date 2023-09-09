Listen Live
Go “All IN” This Weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

Published on September 9, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The All IN Music & Arts Festival is happening this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Some of this year’s musical guests include Jack Black’s band Tenacious D, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, and Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB.

According to the event’s website, this festival “celebrates artistry and musicianship by creating an optimal environment for both performance and fan experience.”

In other words, you can see famous bands and musicians perform right here in the Hoosier state, but you will not have to compete for a seat against massive crowds.

Doors open at noon Saturday and Sunday.  You can get tickets and learn more at allinfestival.com.

