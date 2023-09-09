Listen Live
Three Hurt in Early Morning Shooting

Published on September 9, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after three people were hurt in an early morning shooting Saturday.

Officers say the three individuals were found on North Tremont Street.  One was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the other two were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the shooting, or if anyone else was involved.

