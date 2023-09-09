Three Hurt in Early Morning Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after three people were hurt in an early morning shooting Saturday.
Officers say the three individuals were found on North Tremont Street. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the other two were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
At this time, it is not clear what led to the shooting, or if anyone else was involved.
-
Famous Lafayette Restaurant Will Stay Closed Friday
-
Anne Hathaway is the New Republican Party Leader in Indiana
-
Harvest Nights Coming Back to Newfields
-
School District Requires Adult Supervision at Sporting Events
-
Do the police have a license to kill anyone who is holding a gun?
-
A Night With WIBC Presented By Relay Indiana! ** SOLD OUT**
-
Jury Convicts Student of Attempted Murder at North Central High School
-
Automotive Parts Supplier in Northeastern Indiana to Close