Predictions For The Colts In Week 1

The NFL season is about to begin, and the Colts face a tough contest in their first game.

They of course are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that has had a surprising amount of success against the Colts in recent years. The Colts also have not won a season opener since 2013, in Andrew Luck’s 2nd season.

So will this be the year they end that less-than-stellar streak? Will rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson look overwhelmed? Let’s make some predictions for the Colts matchup against the Jaguars.

The Colts Week 1 Woes Will Continue

The Colts have had issues for years in week 1 and against the Jaguars, and those issues will arise once again as the Colts drop another season opener by a score of 35-20. The Jaguars are by and large a much better team than the Colts; Trevor Lawrence is expected to take a big step forward this year, Calvin Ridley will provide another weapon for him to throw to, and Doug Pederson has proven to be one of the more steady coaches in the league. The Colts, meanwhile, are clearly in a rebuild. I think it’s a close game until late in the 3rd, when the Jaguars start to pull away.

Richardson Will Be More Effective Through The Air

For Anthony Richardson, the expectation is that his incredible athleticism while running the ball will help mask his inconsistencies throwing. The Jaguars, while not boasting a fearsome pass rush, are a solid run defense team. I do expect Richardson to take off on multiple plays, some designed and some not, and in fact I wouldn’t be surprised if he leads the Colts in rushing yards. That being said, I do think he is further along as a passer than what was initially assumed, and I think that will show on Sunday. My prediction is he throws for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns, with 2 picks to go with it. As with all predictions, take that with a grain of salt.

No Colt Will Have More Than 10 Carries

With Jonathan Taylor unavailable (and unhappy), the Colts will look to utilize a committee approach to their run game. Zack Moss may play, which would certainly help, and Richardson figures to be a large part of the rushing attack, but overall I expect the Colts will spread the ball around as much as possible to keep the Jaguars guessing. As such, I don’t think any Colts player will finish the day with more than 10 rushing attempts.

