Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 2 Bets!

Last week Hammer and Scott BOTH hit their “Best Bets” and Hammer hit another “Degenerate Special.” David nailed his free pick and the Cash Man gave us a great NFL future bet. What do the guys have in store this week? Check it out below and let’s make some bets!

Hammer, comedian Scott Long and professional handicappers David Stephanoff and Alan Cashman have some picks for Week 2 of college football and a few NFL plays as well.

NOTE: Lines as of Friday morning

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”