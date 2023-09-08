Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 2 Bets!

It’s Week 2 of NCAA Football and Week 1 of the NFL.
Last week Hammer and Scott BOTH hit their “Best Bets” and Hammer hit another “Degenerate Special.” David nailed his free pick and the Cash Man gave us a great NFL future bet. What do the guys have in store this week? Check it out below and let’s make some bets!
Hammer, comedian Scott Long and professional handicappers David Stephanoff and Alan Cashman have some picks for Week 2 of college football and a few NFL plays as well.
NOTE: Lines as of Friday morning
HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”
Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel
SCOTT LONG- Comedian
Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/
DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/
ALAN CASHMAN- Pro Handicapper
Subscribe to Alan at https://thecashmanwins.com/
DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only and if you have a gambling problem call 1-800-9-WITH-IT
-
Famous Lafayette Restaurant Will Stay Closed Friday
-
Anne Hathaway is the New Republican Party Leader in Indiana
-
Harvest Nights Coming Back to Newfields
-
School District Requires Adult Supervision at Sporting Events
-
Indiana has the #1 most miserable city in America, according to census data
-
Do the police have a license to kill anyone who is holding a gun?
-
A Night With WIBC Presented By Relay Indiana! ** SOLD OUT**
-
Automotive Parts Supplier in Northeastern Indiana to Close