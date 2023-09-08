Listen Live
Hammer & Friends NCAA Football, Week 2 Bets!

Published on September 8, 2023

It’s Week 2 of NCAA Football and Week 1 of the NFL.

Last week Hammer and Scott BOTH hit their “Best Bets” and Hammer hit another “Degenerate Special.” David nailed his free pick and the Cash Man gave us a great NFL future bet. What do the guys have in store this week? Check it out below and let’s make some bets!

Hammer, comedian Scott Long and professional handicappers David Stephanoff and Alan Cashman have some picks for Week 2 of college football and a few NFL plays as well.

NOTE: Lines as of Friday morning

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/

ALAN CASHMAN- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to Alan at https://thecashmanwins.com/

 

DISCLAIMER: These picks are for entertainment purposes only and if you have a gambling problem call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

