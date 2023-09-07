Indiana WIC Switching Baby Formula

STATEWIDE — If you or someone you know is a part of the WIC program, you should know about the change to your baby’s formula.

The Indiana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program will cease it’s baby formula contract with Gerber and switch to Enfamil, beginning October 1st.

“Our WIC team is prepared to help all impacted families through this transition with support, guidance, and resources. WIC Nutritionists in our clinics will ensure that all babies whose infant formula is transitioning will still receive the same level of benefits and nutrition,” said Laura Chavez, director of Indiana WIC, in a Thursday press release.

Since WIC benefits fall on different on timeframes, you may still have Gerber through the end of October. Over 24,000 Hoosiers WIC clients will be affected.