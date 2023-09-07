Listen Live
Local News

Man Arrested, Dog Shot by Corrections Officers Thursday

Published on September 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A boxer dog looks angrily at its owner.

Source: (Photo: c0ba1t/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man was arrested – and his dog was shot – after corrections officers visited his apartment for a check-in Thursday.

Officers went to an apartment on Main Street, where 26-year-old Tristan Sammons was in home detention, late Thursday morning.  But, they say that visit did not go smoothly.

According to the Journal & Courier, Sammons’ dog bit an officer on the hand and thigh.  In response, the other officer shot the dog, who was later taken for care by Lafayette Animal Control.

Community Correction Director Jason Huber said the dog was not seriously hurt.

During this visit, corrections officers arrested Sammons for violating his home detention.  Police are now investigating.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close