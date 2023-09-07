Man Arrested, Dog Shot by Corrections Officers Thursday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man was arrested – and his dog was shot – after corrections officers visited his apartment for a check-in Thursday.

Officers went to an apartment on Main Street, where 26-year-old Tristan Sammons was in home detention, late Thursday morning. But, they say that visit did not go smoothly.

According to the Journal & Courier, Sammons’ dog bit an officer on the hand and thigh. In response, the other officer shot the dog, who was later taken for care by Lafayette Animal Control.

Community Correction Director Jason Huber said the dog was not seriously hurt.

During this visit, corrections officers arrested Sammons for violating his home detention. Police are now investigating.