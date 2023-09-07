Feds Unveil Indy Drug and Dog Fighting Indictment

INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty-one people were charged in a drug trafficking and dog fighting indictment that was unsealed on Thursday. Police say the suspects participated in trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. They alleged they also laundered money, sold guns, and fought dogs.

The charges follow an extensive law enforcement operation in which 18 of the 21 individuals were arrested, and federal agents seized over 40 guns, quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, over $55,000 in cash, and approximately 90 dogs.

Eighteen individuals were arrested and are in federal custody. Two remain fugitives: Gregory Henderson and Jr. Maurice Ervin. The FBI says a neighborhood-based gang known as the 34th Street Gangster Disciples, primarily located on the east side of Indianapolis, was at the heart of most of the criminal activity in the indictment.

The origins of the investigation date back to last year but police detail dog fighting as far back as 2001 when IMPD officers found seven pit bulls needing medical attention due to lack of food, water, and fresh wounds consistent with dog fighting at Michael Sanders’ Indianapolis home.

In 2005, Christopher Norfolk was convicted of torturing an animal after officers seized four dogs from his home. On over four occasions, officers found Richardson III and Ervin engaging in dog fighting activities. Both Richardson III and Ervin have sustained multiple convictions for animal torture and promoting dog fighting.

Last week, 30 raids were carried out across multiple states.

Each defendant charged with conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture faces up to 5 years in federal prison if convicted.