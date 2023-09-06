Jury Convicts Student of Attempted Murder at North Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday the conviction of a student accused of stabbing another at North Central High School in 2021.

Wyatt Maxey was convicted of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife on school property resulting in bodily injury after a two-day jury trial.

At around 7:25 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021, Washington Township Police officers responded to a report of a person stabbed at North Central High School, 1801 E. 86th St.

A 17-year-old boy with several stab wounds, including a wound to the brain and heart, was located by police in a school hallway and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in critical condition, where he suffered from cardiac arrest.

According to witnesses, Maxey and the injured student, also a senior, had engaged in an argument on Instagram prior to the incident. During the argument, Maxey threatened to kill the student.

Witnesses told officers that a verbal altercation occurred between Maxey and the injured student, and when he attempted to run away, Maxey chased him into the school and stabbed him multiple times.

A witness who was with the 17-year-old at the time of the attack said Maxey called out as he was walking into school that morning, “Come on — let’s fight,” and, “Y’all got five seconds before I slice you.”

A school official witnessed the incident and attempted to pull Maxey off the 17-year-old, but could not separate the two.

Maxey was detained immediately following the incident.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.