Former Basketball Coach Charged With Stealing From His Own Team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A former basketball coach at a high school in Allen County is accused of stealing money meant for the school’s basketball program.

Adam Gray, 32, used to be the boys’ basketball coach at Heritage High School. He’s charged with theft after it was discovered that he spent thousands of dollars from the team’s bank account from late 2022 into early 2023.

The account had one debit card and Gray is accused of using that card to buy $1,500 worth of haircuts and fast food. He also wrote $4,000 worth of checks to his mother and his wife. Gray is also accused of using the card to make a purchase at a golf course in Ohio and at a casino.

Gray left Heritage in April after being hired at Bluffton High School. Two months later he left Bluffton citing personal reasons.

He was arrested and booked this week and will face a judge in October. Gray could face up to two years in prison if found guilty of the charges against him.