Doocy Asks Biden Admin What We’re All Thinking: “Why does WH staff treat him like a baby?”

A question that has been on every American’s mind has officially been asked to the White House: Is Biden too old to run for re-election?

Fox News’ Peter Doocy pressed Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday about a book claiming the staff treat the president ‘like a baby’ due to his old age.

Doocy pointed out that President Joe Biden, at the age of 80, is the oldest president in U.S history. He then followed up with a claim from Franklin Foer’s new book, The Last Politician: Inside Joe Biden’s White House and the Struggle for America’s Future.

According to the book, Biden himself said he felt like he was being treated like a ‘toddler.’

“–when staff walked back what sounded like a call for regime change in Russia, the President, ‘rather than owning his failure, he fumed to friends about how he was treated like toddler. Was John Kennedy ever babied like that?'”

KJP told Doocy that there are many claims about Biden in the White House, and that’s all it is.

“[T]here’s going to be range…of books that are…about every administration…that’s going to have a variety of claims…We’re not going to litigate those here…The excerpt…seemed to be making the opposite claim about…the value of his experience”

The Wall Street Journal conducted a new poll finding that 73% of registered voters, including two-thirds of Democrats believe Biden is too old to run again.