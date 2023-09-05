Listen Live
3 Hurt in Crash Involving IMPD Car

Published on September 5, 2023

IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people, including one police officer, were hurt in a multi-car crash Tuesday afternoon.

Indy Metro Police officers were called near West 56th Street and Georgetown Road, where they found four cars that had crashed.  One of the cars involved was an official IMPD cruiser.

Police say three people were taken to hospitals, but they were all “awake and breathing.”  At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash.

Continue following this story for updates.

