NWS: Heat Humidity Will Continue Until Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures have been consistently in the high 80s and 90s this week, with added challenges from high humidity levels. The good news is that residents of Indiana won’t have to suffer through this unbearable heat for much longer.

According to forecasters, temperatures will drop significantly by Thursday, reaching the 70s. This change in weather patterns will bring fresh air to the region, allowing people to enjoy the outdoors without the risk of overheating.

“It’s going to be hot and muggy everywhere; over the next two days, we’ve got uniform weather everywhere across the state,” said Matthew Eckhoff, National Weather Service.

Indiana’s weather is unpredictable, and the recent hot and humid conditions have been challenging for the residents. Experts recommend staying hydrated, calm and prepared to enjoy the pleasant 70s temperature expected on Thursday.

Indiana’s weather may be unpredictable, but one thing is for sure – change is always on the horizon.

“Overall, the trend [next week] is for the weather to remain average, which is in the low to mid-80s,” he added.