Listen Live
Local News

Indiana State Police Arrest North Carolina Man for Homicide

Published on September 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Artur Martinez-Cordero Mug Shot

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Indiana State Police arrested a man wanted for murder in North Carolina on Saturday.

Police say 45 year-old Arturo Martinez-Cordero started driving west from Ashville shortly after the homicide occurred.

While on I-64 State Troopers pulled Martinez-Cordero over believing he was intoxicated and possessing cocaine. He is currently being held on six charges including 1st Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine, and Operating a Motor-vehicle while Intoxicated.

Both Indiana and North Carolina’s State police worked together to co-ordinate the arrest. Help also came from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, DuBois County Sheriff’s Office, and Ferdinand Police department. Martinez-Cordero is currently being held at the DuBois County Security Center.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close