Indiana State Police Arrest North Carolina Man for Homicide

Indiana State Police arrested a man wanted for murder in North Carolina on Saturday.

Police say 45 year-old Arturo Martinez-Cordero started driving west from Ashville shortly after the homicide occurred.

While on I-64 State Troopers pulled Martinez-Cordero over believing he was intoxicated and possessing cocaine. He is currently being held on six charges including 1st Degree Murder, Possession of Cocaine, and Operating a Motor-vehicle while Intoxicated.

Both Indiana and North Carolina’s State police worked together to co-ordinate the arrest. Help also came from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, DuBois County Sheriff’s Office, and Ferdinand Police department. Martinez-Cordero is currently being held at the DuBois County Security Center.