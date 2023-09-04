Man’s Body Washes up on Elkhart Riverbank

ELKHART, IND — Police are investigating after a body was found Sunday evening on the riverbank in the area of Bower St and N Riverside Drive.

Police say the call came shortly before 6:30 regarding a dead man discovered on the riverbank near 599 Bower St/N Riverside Dr. Cops say they found a partially decomposed man on the bank.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. The cause and manner of death are unknown at this time, and his identity is being withheld pending family notification.

All further inquiries regarding the status of the investigation should be directed to the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.