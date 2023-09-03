Woman Hit by a Car in Busy Intersection Expected to Survive

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was hit by a vehicle in a busy intersection downtown Saturday. The accident happened on the corner of New York and Delaware Streets.

According to IMPD, the driver won’t be charged for the incident, and the woman is expected to recover.

Despite the presence of several witnesses, it’s not clear what exactly happened. The police and paramedics quickly arrived on the scene, and they were seen huddled around the injured woman and the witnesses.

Diners at a restaurant located on the accident’s corner reported hearing a loud crash sound. The driver’s window was shattered, and the police questioned her before letting her go.