Two Men Shot and Killed by Marian University

INDIANAPOLIS –Two men were shot and killed across the street from Marian University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.
IMPD says they responded to the BP gas station on the corner of 30th Street and Cold Spring Rd.
“Upon arrival, officers located two adult males with wounds consistent with gunshot wounds,” said IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer. “Unfortunately, Indianapolis EMS on the scene pronounced both deceased at 9:22 p.m.”
According to the police, there was a disturbance between the parties involved. Cops say everybody of interest has been detained, but no arrests have been made.
“Several of the detained people are witnesses,” he added.
