Centerville Man Waves at Drivers…While Naked

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — A Centerville man has been arrested after police say he stood in his doorway…while naked.

42-year-old Elijah Barker is currently facing charges of possession of meth and indecent exposure. WANE 15 reports that he told officers that he wanted to “spread some love” by waving at drivers.

Police went to his apartment near U.S. 40 and McMinn Road after hearing that he had been masturbating – in the nude – for all to see. They say they noticed that his front door and window curtains were open, and Barker was wearing his birthday suit.

When they asked him about this choice, they say he pointed toward the road and said, “Jeep, Jeep.” He explained that he did this whenever a Jeep drove by, but officers report that they did not see any Jeeps on the road.

They later found meth in his wallet and learned that his landlord planned to evict him because of his scantily clad endeavors.