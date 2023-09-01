One Man Shot at Glenbrook Mall in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A man was shot at the Glenbrook Square Mall in Fort Wayne Friday.

Two men apparently got into an altercation at the mall Friday afternoon, which led to one man shooting the other in the leg. Police say they have a person of interest.

Police assured this was not an active shooter situation.

The victim is okay but apparently isn’t cooperating with detectives. Fort Wayne Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. They’re also gathering security footage to piece together what happened.

Glenbrook Square Mall was on lockdown for about half an hour and was closed for the rest of the day. It reopens Saturday.

If you know anything, you can call Fort Wayne Police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the P3 Tips app to submit an anonymous tip.