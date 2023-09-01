Baby Who Was Born At 1 Pound 4 Ounces Survives and Makes it out of Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital NICU

INDIANAPOLIS–A baby who was born in Indianapolis when his mother was five months pregnant weighed just 1 pound 4 ounces and needed a breathing tube. In late August, though, the boy left the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) with his parents to applause and cheers.

Braxton White was born in January. Doctors in the NICU gave the tube, a breathing machine, and performed multiple surgeries on Braxton to keep him alive. Generally, babies Braxton’s age and size have a survival rate of 30% or less.

The work done by the Level 4 NICU team allowed him to gain 9 pounds. Once he was healthy enough to go home, the NICU staff threw a little parade for him. His parents took him out in a stroller.

“We are so excited to send Braxton home as he begins the next phase of his life outside the hospital. While we are always thrilled for patients like Braxton and his family, we also will miss him as he became a part of our NICU family these past 202 days,” said Dr. Jonathan Buechler, co-medical director of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital NICU. “I am so proud to be a part of this NICU and am humbled by all the work that led to Braxton’s success.”

Braxton will be going home to his mother, father, a 14-year-old brother, and his great grandmother.

“The first thing we plan to do is love on him and kiss him!”, said Braxton’s mother Brittany Sims.