Famous Lafayette Restaurant Will Stay Closed Friday

Published on August 31, 2023

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One famous Hoosier restaurant will be closed for the day Friday, due to “mechanical issues.”

The Triple XXX Family Restaurant is a longstanding institution near Purdue University’s campus.  It is known for burgers such as The Duane Purvis All American, which features peanut butter in addition to classic toppings.

Even though it is usually open most days of the week, the restaurant’s social media pages say it had to close early Thursday, due to “mechanical issues.”

Triple XXX’s message then goes on to say that the diner will also be closed Friday.  The post concluded with, “We look to reopen at 7:00 AM on Saturday, September 2.”

Opened in 1929, this location has been featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,” and more.

