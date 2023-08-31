Man On Motorcycle Shot And Killed At Indy Intersection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man on a motorcycle died early Thursday after he was shot while riding his motorcycle through an intersection on the city’s near-north side, Indianapolis police said.

Just before 2:30 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a man on the ground near East 34th Street and Hillside Avenue, just west of Keystone Avenue.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived and found a man in someone’s yard with a motorcycle next to him. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police believe the man crashed the motorcycle after he was shot. Residents inside the home called 911 saw the man and called 911, IMPD says.

Investigators were following up on several leads, IMPD said in a release, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone who saw the shooting or knows who fired the shots needs to talk to investigators, IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer says.

“It’s definitely frustrating for the officers to see this day in and day out. But it’s also frustrating for the public and the family members that are directly affected by this. I would hope that there would be citizens that will step forward that saw something to give us some information to help the detectives solve this crime,” Weilhammer told News 8.