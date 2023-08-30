Indianapolis Man Arrested, Accused of Threatening 2 Women with Knife at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington police arrested an Indianapolis man Wednesday morning after he was accused of following and threatening two women on the Indiana University campus with a knife.

At 11:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Fourth Street and Dunn Street in reference to multiple 911 callers reporting that they had seen two women running while yelling that they were being chased by a man with a knife, according to a news release.

Callers told dispatch that the man wielding the knife was last seen near Indiana University’s Sample Gates at the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Indiana Avenue. Officers arrived and flagged down a bystander who pointed out the suspect.

Police say they saw the suspect walking on a path on the IU campus and approached him as he reached a south entryway to the Indiana Memorial Union Building. The suspect was seen climbing up on a ledge, where he sat down.

The officers commanded the man to come down from the ledge, and he was taken into custody.

The suspect was later identified as 22-year-old Karsten Harshbarger.

Police say they located a knife where Harshbarger was sitting on the ledge as well as suspected drugs during a search.

Investigators located the two 20-year-old women who were seen running along Fourth Street. The two reported that she and her friend were walking toward the IU campus when they noticed Harshbarger following them.

One of the women told police that as she turned around to see why they were being followed, Harshbarger was 5-10 feet behind them. It was at that time Harshbarger was reported to have retrieved a knife from his pocket, exposed the blade, and pointed it toward the women.

Harshbarger was taken to Monroe County Jail and booked on charges of intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.