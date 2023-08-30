Job Fair for Veterans at Lucas Oil Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are a veteran and are looking for a new job, or you know a veteran in this position, consider heading to the Indianapolis Veterans Job Fair at Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday.
At this free event, veterans and their families can connect with hiring companies. RecruitMilitary will be working with DAV to help attendees work “with companies who are looking for their unique skillsets.”
More than 50 businesses and organizations will be present. The job fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Learn more here.
