Idalia Makes Landfall, Raises Water Levels
MIAMI, FL. — A Category 3 hurricane has slammed into the coast of northern Florida and is raising water levels this morning.
The National Hurricane Center says Idalia is causing storm surge across Florida’s Big Bend region, and that water levels along the coast are rising rapidly. Forecasters say the storm surge could be worsened by extreme high tides called king tides, which normally occur twice a year in coastal areas and usually cause flooding.
Several areas along the Florida Gulf Coast are forecast to have their highest tides today.
